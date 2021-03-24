President Joe Biden's commerce secretary said that former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum have been "effective," which is an indication that the Biden administration may leave well-enough alone. As a reminder, three years ago, Trump implemented a 25% duty on steel imports and 10% on inward-bound shipments of aluminum for national-security reasons.
magEzine news
Biden Says Trump Tariffs are Working
March 24, 2021
No Comments
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.