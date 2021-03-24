This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Electric Vehicles Advancing with GKN Automotive
GKN Automotive has added 13 more electrified models from 10 leading global brands. The new platforms span four major global automotive manufacturers and range from premium four-wheel-drive SUVs to an iconic electric city car. This milestone comes just one year after the announcement that GKN Automotive had over one million eAxles on the road.