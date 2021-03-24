Some time ago, we talked about the railgun research happening at Dahlgren in Virginia, and we know some of the folks involved in this research into hypervelocity projectile technology (HVP). Railgun research is advancing, and it will improve any type of gun-based defense.

The concept is to use railguns instead of missiles to defend against missiles. This preserves the more-costly missiles for higher-end threats. Railguns being tested at Dahlgren can reach over 100 nautical miles.

