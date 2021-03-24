Messer and North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBS) entered into an agreement to increase supply of gaseous oxygen in Delta, Ohio. Messer will build a new air-separation unit (ASU) in Delta to increase oxygen supply up to 700 tons per day. NSBS produces hot-rolled coil for use in the automotive, construction, energy and manufacturing industries. The company has embarked on a $700 million expansion plan to increase its steel production from approximately 2.4 million short tons per year by adding 950,000 short tons annually.

In addition to supplying NSBS, Messer’s new ASU will increase the company’s liquid capacity in Delta, supporting growth and supply reliability for merchant customers in the Midwestern market. Messer supplies liquid products to a wide range of industries that are essential to the local and regional economy, including healthcare, chemistry, food processing, welding, glass and metals fabrication.