Air Liquide and ArcelorMittal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the objective of implementing solutions to produce low-carbon steel at ArcelorMittal’s steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk, France. The companies are joining forces to transform the steel production process through the development of solutions involving low-carbon hydrogen and CO 2 -capture technologies. The project, which aims to contribute significantly to the decarbonization of the Dunkirk industrial basin, will reduce yearly CO 2 emissions from ArcelorMittal’s steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk by 2.85 million tons by 2030.

ArcelorMittal is ready to implement a production unit on its Dunkirk site that combines two steel production technologies: a direct-reduced iron (DRI) unit and a submerged-arc furnace. As a low-carbon technology, the DRI and submerged-arc furnace will enable the production of steel with lower CO 2 emissions. Air Liquide will support this initiative through the massive supply of low-carbon hydrogen and the implementation of CO 2 -capture technologies in Dunkirk.