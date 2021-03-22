Air Liquide and ArcelorMittal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the objective of implementing solutions to produce low-carbon steel at ArcelorMittal’s steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk, France. The companies are joining forces to transform the steel production process through the development of solutions involving low-carbon hydrogen and CO2-capture technologies. The project, which aims to contribute significantly to the decarbonization of the Dunkirk industrial basin, will reduce yearly CO2 emissions from ArcelorMittal’s steelmaking facilities in Dunkirk by 2.85 million tons by 2030.
ArcelorMittal is ready to implement a production unit on its Dunkirk site that combines two steel production technologies: a direct-reduced iron (DRI) unit and a submerged-arc furnace. As a low-carbon technology, the DRI and submerged-arc furnace will enable the production of steel with lower CO2 emissions. Air Liquide will support this initiative through the massive supply of low-carbon hydrogen and the implementation of CO2-capture technologies in Dunkirk.