Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG awarded Danieli Centro Combustion an order to supply two walking-beam furnaces for steel slabs for its Bruckhausen hot-rolling mill in Duisburg, Germany. The furnaces will achieve high production while reducing energy consumption and NOx emissions. They will also improve slab surface quality. They have a capacity of 380 tph with cold charging and up to 560 tph with hot charging. Start-up of the slab-reheating furnaces is scheduled for the beginning of 2024.

The project is part of thyssenkrupp Steel’s Strategy 20-30, the focus of which is on the targeted optimization of the production network and the consistent orientation of the product portfolio to markets of the future and profitable steel grades. These include higher-strength multi-phase steels, grades with high surface quality and steels for e-mobility. One key element of the adaptation of the production network is the division of the casting-rolling line in Duisburg-Bruckhausen into a separate new continuous-casting line and a separate rolling line. This is where the new walking-beam furnaces will be used.