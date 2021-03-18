Peters’ Heat Treating Inc. recently earned Nadcap certificates in Heat Treating and AC7004 Aerospace Quality Management System at its Meadville, Pa., facility. The company is focused on continuing to improve its processes and services in order to service all customer needs. Nadcap provides a standardized approach to quality assurance for the aerospace industry. Accredited companies must have a stringent quality system in place and be able to pass annual audits to keep the certifications active.

“This accreditation allows us to process aerospace and defense work for a handful of our services, including carburizing, processing of nickel and cobalt alloys, precipitation hardening of stainless steels, heat treating of aluminum alloys, and microhardness and Rockwell hardness testing,” said President Andy Wilkosz. “We felt a real need from our customers. There are cutting-edge companies right in our back yard. We will now be able to process more of their work, and they will not have to transport steel as far for needed services.”