Busch Vacuum Solutions USA, a Virginia Beach, Va.-based manufacturer of vacuum pumps, blowers, compressors and systems, acquired Jennings Associates Inc., a distributor for new equipment, maintenance and repair for vacuum pumps, blowers and heat exchangers. The acquisition of Jennings’ vacuum pump, blower and service portion of the business furthers Busch’s long-term goal of providing better technical and service support for customers in the eastern central region of the United States.

Busch partnered with Jennings to represent them in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware in 1977. Together, they supplied vacuum solutions for applications including metallurgy.