Accurate Brazing, a full-service provider of specialized heat-treating solutions, announced its registration with the U.S. Department of State for the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) through the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls at its facility in Greenville, S.C.

“With ITAR registration, we are positioned to strengthen our service to the defense and aerospace markets,” said Brent Davis, president of Accurate Brazing.

ITAR is a set of regulations that govern the manufacture, sale and distribution of defense and space-related articles and services as defined in the United States Munitions List. In order to be controlled under ITAR as a defense article, a given component, subcomponent, part, assembly, subassembly or integrated system must have been specifically designed, developed, configured, adapted or modified for a military end-use or defense-related application. ITAR registration is a means to provide the U.S. government with necessary information on who is involved in high-tech manufacturing, exporting and brokering activities.

In addition to ITAR registration, the Greenville facility is Nadcap, AS 9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified.