Solar Atmospheres named Frank Trujillo director of sales at Solar Atmospheres of California (SCA). With more than 30 years of experience in the metals industry, Trujillo has established career-building relationships through clear and honest communication, responsiveness and consistent reliability. He brings a wealth of knowledge from the aerospace (military and commercial), medical and power-generation industries.

Derek Dennis, president of SCA, said, “Frank’s vast experience in the aerospace industry aligns well with Solar’s expertise and capabilities. His professionalism and motivation will help open doors to opportunities where SCA can partner alongside new customers with a goal of adding significant value to our customer’s operation.”