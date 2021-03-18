Retech, part of the SECO/WARWICK Group, is completing an order with Livnica Preciznih Odlivaka (LPO), a foundry in Serbia, for a vacuum induction melting (VIM) furnace. The 50-kg furnace will be used for high-speed precision investment casting. Precision casting using the lost-wax process will significantly improve and accelerate the foundry’s production capabilities. A great advantage of the furnace is the very short time between loading the mold and the start of casting. Parts manufactured at LPO are installed in engines used in the commercial aviation industry.

According to LPO, the furnace will allow it to speed up casting production. A similar furnace was also sold to one of LPO’s sister companies.