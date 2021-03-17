L&L Special Furnace Co. received an order for a medium-sized, floor-standing box furnace that will be used for annealing gun barrels for rifles. This is the second furnace supplied to a Midwest manufacturer of custom firearms and rifles. The furnace has an effective work zone of 34 inches wide x 30 inches high x 32 inches deep. It is designed for use with inert blanketing gas for atmosphere control to minimize surface decarb.

A programmable flow panel with regulator and two flow meters for high and nominal flow rates, along with a visual flow-indicator light, are included. A cast-alloy hearth provides a flat work platform for the fixturing of parts. Honeywell controls and a Yokogawa recorder enable precise temperature control and accurate chart representation of the furnace cycle. The power control is a series of solid-state relays, and the furnace is constructed in accordance with NFPA 86 compliance for safety.