The Plibrico Company, a global supplier of industrial refractories, relocated its Salem, Ohio, construction office to a bigger facility. The larger location will support its continued development of refractory products while providing an improved work environment for employees. The expansion was fueled by the company’s growth in the Midwest over the last five years, necessitating a larger space for employees and for more streamlined production flow due to ongoing investments in equipment. The new facility, which is nearly 25% larger than the previous facility, houses additional atmosphere-controlled manufacturing and storage areas for Redi-Shapes precast shape molds and more than doubles the current space for the company’s in-house construction and fabrication area.

The grand opening of the new office is scheduled for today, March 16. Due to COVID-19 and social-distancing guidelines, the event will be held virtually and can be accessed at www.plibrico.com/virtual-open-house. Visitors can take a tour of the building and click on “hot spots” to explore specific areas inside the facility.

The Salem facility, which now located at 949 South Broadway Ave., is one of five construction offices Plibrico operates in the United States.