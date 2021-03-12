Ipsen was awarded an order from SITES Medical for two 2-bar vacuum furnaces. The furnaces will be used for orthopedic implant processing, such as stress relieving Ti and CoCr components, as well as diffusion bonding of Ti and CoCr implants. Each TurboTreater has a work zone size of 24 inches wide x 24 inches high x 36 inches deep with an all-metal hot zone. SITES Medical is an orthopedic technology development company that invents and de-risks new technologies and collaborates with OEMs to bring them to market. The furnaces will help the Columbia City, Ind.-based company accommodate increased volume resulting from growth in business.

Ipsen’s TurboTreater produces bright, clean parts with excellent temperature uniformity. Its patented gas-quenching system offers improved hardening qualities and shorter cycle times.