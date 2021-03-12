A new online estimating tool is available for companies considering moving production of metal parts to high-speed binder-jet 3D printing. The ExOne Production Metal Cost Calculator is designed to provide manufacturers with a per-part estimate for binder-jet 3D printing a precision metal part so they can quickly compare the technology to other forms of traditional and additive manufacturing. The tool requires just a few easy inputs – material, machine, part dimensions and volume – and is based on the purchase of any one of ExOne’s four Pro series printers.

