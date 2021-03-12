A new line of powder products can be bundled with advanced engineering services to assist customers in achieving optimal results for specialty metal additive-manufacturing (AM) applications. The three new powders are variations on the original high-performance aluminum alloy. Each has been engineered to offer enhanced features for either increased print precision, enhanced printed part strength, or faster print speed and volume.
Thermal Processing Products
High-Performance Aluminum Powders
Equispheres
March 12, 2021
No Comments
