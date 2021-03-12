The CT 4M high-speed pyrometer measures within the spectral range of 2.2 μm to 6.0 μm, making it ideal for low-temperature measurements on metals, metal oxides, ceramics or for materials with an unknown or changing emissivity. For the CT 4M, low temperature means the measurement range of 32-932°F (0-500°C). The sensor head of the pyrometer is very compact. With a diameter of 0.55 inch (14 mm) and a length of 1.10 inch (28 mm), it can be easily installed even where space is at a premium. The remote electronics unit is connected to the sensor head via a cable that can be up to 49 feet (15 m) long. Important parameters can be entered directly via three keys and an illuminated display.

