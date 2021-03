The 2021 Nissan Rogue is being built using a closed-loop recycling system for aluminum parts. What does it all mean?

As hoods and doors are stamped into shape, scrap material is shredded and extracted to keep aluminum grades separate. Nissan can then return the high-quality scrap to suppliers, who turn it into aluminum alloy sheets and redeliver them to Nissan for use in production. The system helps reduce CO2 emissions when compared with using parts made with primary alloys from raw materials.

