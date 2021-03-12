The JOFRA ASC-400 multi-function process calibrator includes a built-in help function that offers a graphical solution to exactly how to connect the ASC-400s current setup. If the measurement parameters change, the connection assistant screen will change. The new feature can be used to reduce errors and wasted time significantly. The ASC-400 reads and sources RTD, thermocouple, current, voltage, frequency and resistance. It combines features such as percent error calculation, scaling and leak testing into one handheld calibrator. The large full-color display, numerical keypad with a cursor and function keys help simplify use.

www.ametekcalibration.com