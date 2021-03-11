An aluminum foundry created a new scholarship in an effort to help students become engineers. The Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Co. donated $100,000 to establish the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Engineering Scholarship fund through the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay Foundation.

To be eligible for this scholarship, recipients must be a graduate of a high school in Manitowoc County; must major in either mechanical engineering or mechanical engineering technology; must be admitted to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as a degree-seeking undergraduate student; and must demonstrate financial need.

Learn more about the scholarship.