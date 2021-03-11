A new method for synthesizing high-quality graphene nanoribbons has been proposed by researchers. The material has the potential to be used for applications in flexible electronics, solar cells, LEDs and lasers.

According to the research, chemical vapor deposition offers a higher yield at a lower cost when compared to the currently used nanoribbon self-assembly on noble-metal substrates. Once graphene is cut into narrow ribbons, it gains semiconducting properties if the edges have the right geometry and there are no structural defects.