Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE: LMT), and Boeing released details of its advanced helicopter for the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. The companies claim DEFIANT X will be the fastest, most maneuverable and most survivable assault helicopter in history.

The aircraft flies twice as far and fast as the Black Hawk helicopter it is designed to replace. Currently undergoing testing in a digital combat environment, DEFIANT X has the potential to revolutionize the Army’s air assault capabilities. A request for proposal on FLRAA is expected later this year, with a contract award expected in 2022.

