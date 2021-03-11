NASA selected Relativity Space to place CubeSats into low-Earth orbit as part of its Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 (VCLS Demo 2) contract. The launch will take place by June 30, 2022.

Under this award, Relativity will demonstrate its unique capabilities by launching Terran 1, the first entirely 3D-printed rocket. Los Angeles-based Relativity is integrating 3D printing, artificial intelligence and autonomous robotics to build and launch rockets in less than 60 days, with 100 fewer parts and a simplified supply chain.

