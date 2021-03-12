The Vanta iX in-line X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer automates material analysis and alloy ID on the manufacturing line to deliver instant results for real-time process monitoring and 100% inspection. Designed to operate 24/7, the analyzer streamlines quality inspections for metal fabrication. The Vanta iX analyzer provides clear material and grade ID in seconds, so metal fabricators can demonstrate that their products are 100% tested and verified. The instrument, which can deliver pass/fail results or full material chemistry, can test a wide range of alloy and metal grades. In addition, it is easy to install in manufacturing environments.

