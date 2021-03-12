A new feature on the PdMetrics dashboard monitors incoming three-phase utilities, voltage and frequency on Ipsen’s TITAN 2.0 vacuum furnaces. This addition offers further diagnostics for the diffusion-pump heater assembly. By adding these parameters, PdMetrics adjusts the expected kilowatt usage based on incoming line voltage, reporting precise diagnostic data and avoiding the potential for false alarms.
Thermal Processing Products
Vacuum Furnace Diagnostics
Ipsen
March 12, 2021
No Comments
