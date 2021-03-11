Swedish heating technology company Kanthal and metals research institute Swerim will invest in ultra-modern atomizing equipment. The investment is worth approximately $2.39 million. The new equipment is designed for research and development of both materials and the atomizing process in the area of powder metallurgy (PM). It allows for atomizing of powder batches up to about 187 pounds (85 kg), both for additive manufacturing (AM) and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) applications. The unit has high material and process flexibility, which means great possibilities in development of materials and processes aiming toward both AM and PM.

The joint investment lays the foundation for a long-term partnership where Kanthal receives access to Swerim’s 60 years of experience in PM, metal AM, advanced structural analysis, testing and modeling. The new equipment will be installed at Swerim’s site in Kista, outside of Stockholm, and is expected to be up and running by the fourth quarter of 2021.