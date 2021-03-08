United States Steel Corp. acquired the flat-rolled sheet patents and trademarks of The NanoSteel Company Inc. as part of its ongoing commitment to offer a wide range of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS). The NanoSteel Company designed and developed patented proprietary alloys that derive exceptional mechanical properties from their nano-scale microstructure, which creates a combination of extreme strength with the enhanced formability normally found only in low-strength mild steels. The NanoSteel grades can be rolled thicker than other high-strength grades and are designed for automotive and heavy industrial applications where higher strength-to-weight ratios are essential.

U.S. Steel acquired the majority of The NanoSteel Company’s intellectual property and becomes the sole owner and producer of its internationally recognized high-strength steel grades.