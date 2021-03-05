L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped a dual-chamber heat-treating and temper furnace, along with an oil-quench tank, to an eastern European ammunition manufacturer. The equipment will play a supportive role in keeping key production equipment online along with thermal processing of munitions projectiles. The furnace has two chambers: the top chamber is rated to 2350°F and is used for heat treating various steels and other nonferrous materials; the bottom chamber is rated for 1250°F and includes a recirculation fan and baffle for tempering, stress relief or preheating.

The effective work zone of the top chamber is 10 inches high x 11 inches wide x 22 inches deep, and the work zone of the bottom chamber measures 10 inches high x 10 inches wide x 20 inches deep. The furnace is controlled by Eurotherm controls with over-temperature protection. The top and bottom chambers are sealed for use with inert atmosphere and include a manual flowmeter/regulator system. Solid-state relays drive the heating circuits and are housed in a side-mounted NEMA1 panel.

The oil-quench tank has a working size of 12 inches high x 12 inches wide x 24 inches deep and holds 65 gallons of oil. Included is a hinged safety lid, immersion-style heater with thermostat and an agitator with explosion-proof motor for use with oil. The quench tank and furnace are both NFPA 86-compliant for safety.