SECO/VACUUM (SVT), a SECO/WARWICK Group company, received an order for a pit gas-nitriding furnace from a North American manufacturer. According to SECO/WARWICK, this will be one of the largest pit furnaces it has ever built. The North American company chose SVT because of its experience in gas nitriding and ferritic nitrocarburizing process development.

SECO/WARWICK Group offers gas-nitriding furnaces in a range of styles, including horizontal front-loading retort furnaces and vertical pit-style retort furnaces. Proprietary ZeroFlow control technology uses only ammonia as a process gas, thereby reducing gas usage and gas emissions.