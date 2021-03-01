Here is a complete list of all the feature articles – by topic – that appeared in Industrial Heating in 2020. The month each article appeared in is included. All articles are hyperlinked for your convenience.

CERAMICS & REFRACTORIES/INSULATION

Protection in the Line of Fire – February 2020

Ceramic-Fiber Lining Attachment Methods – April 2020

Improve Kiln ROI with a Bricking Machine – October 2020

HEAT & CORROSION RESISTANT MATERIALS/COMPOSITES

How Long Should My Thermocouple Last? – March 2020

Efficiency and Innovation – June 2020

Economics of Alloy Selection – September 2020

Graphalloy Bushings Still Operating after 25 Years – December 2020

HEAT TREATING

ExpaniteHard-Ti Questions and Answers – March 2020

Heat-Treatment Influence on Recast-Layer Thickness from Nonconventional Machining – April 2020

Influence of Tempering Parameters on Microstructure, Mechanical Properties of Low-Alloy PM Steels – May 2020

The Influence of Tempering Parameters on the Microstructure and Mechanical Properties of Heat-Treated Low-Alloy PM Steels (part 2) – June 2020

Industrial Thermal Processing – August 2020

The Advantages of Heat Treating Metals Following Additive Manufacturing – September 2020

Steam Treatment: Process, Equipment and Benefits – September 2020

Will Your Product Temperature be the Same as Your Furnace Temperature? – October 2020

Nadcap Heat-Treatment-Specific Guidance – November 2020

INDUCTION HEAT TREATING

Celebrating a Century of Induction – May 2020

Using Induction Heating and Computer Simulation for Aerospace Composite Parts – November 2020

True Amplification of Power in Induction Heating Applications – December 2020

INDUSTRIAL GASES & ATMOSPHERES

Inspection and Maintenance Critical to Safe Fuel-Train Operation – February 2020

Combustion Resources 2020 – April 2020

How to Maximize Reliability and Process Efficiency in Heat Treatment – June 2020

Nitrogen: Time for a New Game Plan – September 2020

Optimizing Burner Management and Combustion Control with Safety PLCs – October 2020

MATERIALS CHARACTERIZATION & TESTING

FAQs About Testing Forged Metal Parts – January 2020

Researchers Work to Design Quench System that Controls Distortion – May 2020

Maintaining High Heat-Treatment Standards: Learning from the Medical-Device Industry – August 2020

A Closer Look at NDT in Aerospace Applications – November 2020

MELTING/FORMING/JOINING

Aluminum Brazing Challenges – February 2020

Hot Isostatic Pressing with Integrated Heat Treatment – April 2020

The Key to Extending the Service Life of a Refractory Lining – August 2020

NONFERROUS HEAT TREATING

Nonferrous: Products and their Processes – February 2020

PROCESS CONTROL & INSTRUMENTATION

Temperature Measurement in Hot Runner Systems – January 2020

Inside the Furnace: Savings with Temperature Profiling – June 2020

Applying Through-Process Optical Profiling for a Product’s-Eye View – August 2020

Industrial Automation: Manufacturing, Heat Treating and Data Analytics – October 2020

Augmented Reality (AR) in Industrial Heat Treatment – December 2020

SINTERING/ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

Producing Quality Metal Parts with Additive Manufacturing – March 2020

SINTERING/POWDER METALLURGY

A Review of Lubricant Removal Systems and the Latest Technology – January 2020

VACUUM/SURFACE TREATING

Technology Evolution of the Integral-Quench Furnace – January 2020

An Overview of Nitriding: Technology and Tribological Benefits – March 2020

Developments of Plasma Processing in Surface-Treating Technology – May 2020

Comparing Vacuum Furnace Graphite-Felt Insulation – September 2020

Enhancing Automotive Stamping-Die Performance with Plasma Nitriding – November 2020