Nucor Corp. plans to build a third TrueCore manufacturing facility to be located in Brigham City, Utah. The 120,000-square-foot facility will manufacture insulated wall and roof panels using continuous line equipment. It is expected to be operational in 2022 and will employ 50 workers. TrueCore produces insulated metal panels that are used as exterior walls, interior partitions, ceilings and roofs in the cold storage and industrial construction markets. With thicknesses ranging from 2-8 inches and widths up to 44 inches, the company’s panels and facilities are designed to deliver consistent quality and reduced lead times.

TrueCore, which was acquired by Nucor in 2019 and is part of the company's Nucor Buildings Group division, has an existing facility in South Carolina and a second facility under construction in Indiana.