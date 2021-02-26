Ellwood Aluminum of Hubbard, Ohio, says that it has manufactured the largest cross-section sized aluminum slab ever produced in North America. In partnership with Wagstaff, Ellwood Aluminum cast an aluminum slab that weighed over 95,000 pounds. It will be used for injection mold dies. With dedicated melting and holding furnaces and a casting pit capable of lengths up to 360 inches, Ellwood Aluminum produces rectangular aluminum slabs that are made to customer specifications and preferred chemistries and alloys. The company’s aluminum slabs are also approved by international and U.S. rolling mills.

Using Vertical Direct Chill casting technology and a fully equipped testing lab, Ellwood Aluminum has capabilities for casting, processing and quality monitoring of large aluminum ingots in round and rectangular aluminum slabs.