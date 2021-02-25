Lindberg/MPH shipped two gas-fired hardening and tempering furnaces to the manufacturing industry. The large-capacity box furnaces will be used for the normalizing, austenitizing and tempering of forged components. The furnaces can accept a maximum load measuring 6 feet wide x 6 feet deep x 6 feet high, and the actual chamber is larger to provide clearance for parts. The outer-shell sidewalls and floor are constructed from 3/16-inch steel plate. The lining is ceramic-fiber modules that store low amounts of heat and have superior insulating qualities to provide maximum fuel efficiency.

The doors are sealed by a ceramic gasket and lift up vertically to provide access to the work chamber. While closed, they are designed to provide a positive seal.