Signature Vacuum Systems received an order from a United States defense contractor for a custom ceramic sintering vacuum furnace. The furnace, the fifth Signature furnace to be installed at this facility, will increase production capacity. Rated for 3362°F (1850°C), it has a graphite hot zone measuring 36 inches in diameter x 48 inches high.

According to Signature, the defense contractor cited efficient design, consistent performance and quality support as critical components in their decision to order the furnace.