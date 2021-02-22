Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) demonstrated that a new class of superalloys made of cobalt and nickel remains crack-free and defect-resistant in extreme heat, making them conducive for use in metal-based 3D-printing applications. In a study, researchers processed the cobalt and nickel class of superalloys and proved that they remained crack-free in electron-beam and laser-melting 3D-printing processes. According to ORNL, the superalloys have the material properties necessary for challenging environments because they successfully withstood the heat and also retained strength when stretched.
New Class of Superalloys for Metal 3D Printing Identified
February 22, 2021
No Comments
