SMS group supplied a high-frequency tube welding line to Spain’s Bornay SL. The tube welding line enables Bornay to produce high-quality tubes with round, square or rectangular cross sections and yield points up to 1,200 MPa. It can produce tubes with diameters of 10-40 mm and wall thicknesses up to 4.5 mm. Tubes with square cross sections are manufactured in dimensions up to 30 x 30 mm and rectangular products in dimensions up to 40 x 20 mm with wall thicknesses up to 4 mm.

The products are used as precision tubes in the automotive industry, but they can also be used in agricultural applications and in the structures for solar panel trackers. The new line was successfully put into operation at Bornay’s production facility in the Alicante region despite the difficult conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.