Launched in July 2020, Perseverance rover is scheduled to land on Mars today (Feb. 18). The Perseverance is carrying several scientific instruments, including Finnish-made humidity and pressure instrumentation. Perseverance will spend at least one Mars year – equal to around two Earth years – exploring the landing-site area.

The rover is expected to land on the ancient river delta in Jezero Crater, which is the optimal place to find traces of ancient life. NASA along with a group of trusted scientific partners will be collecting data and samples from the Red Planet.



