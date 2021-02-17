Additive manufacturing (AM) has enabled new and significant design and manufacturing opportunities for rocket-engine components with complex internal features and thin walls. NASA’s successes include bimetallic AM using a laser powder-bed fusion copper-alloy liquid rocket-engine combustion chamber with an AM electron-beam freeform Inconel 625 structural jacket. Technology has rapidly advanced to a larger-scale demonstrator in less than five months, which validates the printing of key features such as the integral coolant channels and thin walls while minimizing distortion.
NASA Advancing New Alloys and Scale of AM
February 17, 2021
