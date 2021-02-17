This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
The players change over time. Can you name the five largest steelmakers in the world today? From fifth to first, the order is POSCO, Hesteel Group (China), Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group and ArcelorMittal. If nothing else, the center of steelmaking has definitely shifted east. How many were you able to guess?