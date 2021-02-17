A global trend away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles toward electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to adjust end-market metal demand. The shift from ICE to EV is underway, even if the conversion takes decades and falls well short of 100%.

An ICE-to-EV conversion is likely to mean new opportunities for aluminum sheet but may negatively affect the cast-aluminum industry. A July 2020 Reuters article quotes CRU’s James Wren as estimating the average amount of aluminum used in EVs is 30% higher than ICE cars.

Learn more.