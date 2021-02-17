President Biden plans to replace the U.S. government’s fleet of some 650,000 vehicles with electric models made in America. “The federal government owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America made by American workers,” President Biden said.

As of 2019, the U.S. government was reported to own 645,000 vehicles that were driven a total of 4.5 billion miles. Just 3,215 of these (0.5%) were electric vehicles as of July 2020 per the GSA. The president also vows to build 550,000 EV charging stations and spend more on clean-energy research.

Here's the story.