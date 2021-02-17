General Motors announced a $100 million investment in two of its manufacturing facilities: $93 million at the Romulus, Mich., propulsion plant and $7 million at the Bedford, Ind., casting operations. The Romulus investment will add machining capability, while the Bedford investment will increase the plant’s die-casting capabilities. Both investments will support increased production of GM’s 10-speed automatic transmissions used in the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty, full-size pickups. Work will begin immediately at both locations.

Romulus currently builds V-6 engines and 10-speed transmissions used in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Bedford Casting Operations is one of the world’s leading aluminum die-casting facilities and produces transmission casings, converter housings, heads and small gas engine blocks used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.