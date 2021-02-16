Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems opened a 7,700-square-foot technical center in Livonia, Mich. The Livonia technical center will house engineering, sales and service personnel. Gasbarre is currently in the process of installing atmosphere and vacuum processing equipment to support product development, customer trials and demonstrations. With locations in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Michigan, the addition of the technical center allows Gasbarre to have qualified personnel to support the large customer base in the Midwest region.

According to President Ben Gasbarre, “The opening of the technical center not only maintains our presence in the Midwest, but it also allows us to have a convenient location for customers and vendors to meet with our experienced team. The furnace equipment being installed will give us the flexibility to process material in both atmosphere and vacuum environments. The technical center is a key addition for us to continue to position ourselves as a leader in the thermal-processing market and provide solutions to our growing customer base.”