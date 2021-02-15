Germany’s ZF will invest $200 million in commercial vehicle transmission manufacturing in North America. Beginning in 2023, ZF will produce the ZF PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gray Court, S.C. The additional production line at ZF Gray Court will create more than 500 new jobs.

ZF began production of the PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmission at its global headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany, at the end of 2020 and made its first supply to North American customers in 2021. In 2023, volume production will begin in the U.S. and will exclusively serve North American market demand. The ZF PowerLine transmission is designed for medium-duty commercial vehicle trucks, buses and heavy-duty pickup trucks.

Since opening in 2012, ZF Gray Court has produced 5.5 million automatic transmissions. The 1,687,000-square-foot facility currently employs 2,200 people with the capacity to produce 1.2 million transmissions per year.