Tenova received an order from Italy’s NLMK Verona for the turnkey supply of a 70-ton vacuum oxygen decarburization (VOD) plant with level 1 and level 2 automation and a deslagging machine. The scope of the contract includes engineering, supply, erection of all equipment, supervision of erection, commissioning and training. The VOD plant will expand the company’s existing production route, which currently includes an electric-arc furnace (EAF), two ladle furnaces, a vacuum degassing system, a continuous casting plant and an ingot casting plant.

Increased demand for high-quality steel makes vacuum treatment an essential step in secondary metallurgy processes. The VOD plant will increase NLMK Verona’s overall production rate and product range of vacuum-treated steel. In addition, the steel quality of final products will improve.