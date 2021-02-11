France’s ECM Group launched ECM Lab Solutions, a division dedicated to helping laboratories develop innovative products and processes by offering advanced furnace technologies under one ECM Group brand. ECM Lab Solutions gathers all products from the ECM Group that are designed for research and development in four main fields: metallurgy and heat treatment, crystal growth, semiconductor and renewable energies.

Laboratory furnaces from ECM Lab Solutions are suited to work on samples up to small-scale production. They are based on technology from ECM Technologies, ECM Greentech, Semco and Cyberstar.