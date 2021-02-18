The RollerFORM XL scanner answers the demand for a wide-coverage and easy-to-implement phased-array tool to accelerate the inspection of composite components with large surface areas. The RollerFORM XL scanner’s tire with integrated phased-array probe provide a beam coverage that is twice as wide as the original RollerFORM. Scanning large parts is more efficient and the data’s accuracy is improved since the wider beam coverage also increases the probability of detection. Light and easy to operate, the scanner takes minimal effort to set up and inspect compared with immersion-based testing. Strong, reliable signals are obtained without a couplant pumping system thanks to the scanner’s innovative tire. Interface reflections are minimized because the tire is filled with liquid and the material has an acoustic impedance that closely matches water. This similarity enables the ultrasound beam energy to transmit efficiently into the part.

