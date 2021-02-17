Designed to combine the latest advances in vacuum metrology with exceptional manufacturing quality, VACTEST vacuum measurement equipment provides an innovative and comprehensive portfolio of active vacuum gauges and controllers. Robust construction, reliability and measurement accuracy are key features of these devices, making them the ideal choice to monitor and control vacuum processes. State-of-the-art technologies allow for a wide measuring range from 1,600 to 5 x 10-10 mbar covering all vacuum levels with accuracy. All sensors comply with international standards and regulations such as CE and RoHS. VACTEST vacuum metrology can be divided into two main categories: direct and indirect pressure measurement. The direct measuring principle is independent of the process gas and is based on the pressure that the molecular flow exerts on a membrane. This method is mainly used for rough and medium vacuum processes. At a higher vacuum level, indirect measuring principles based on special properties of the process gas, such as thermal conductivity or ionization probability, are used. Products include: analog transmitters, digital transmitters and mobile gauges.

www.buschusa.com