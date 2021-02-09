In response to the challenges of California’s energy market, Solar Atmospheres of California (SCA) installed and commissioned what it says is the state’s largest commercial Solar + Energy Storage System. By combining on-site generation, an advanced energy storage system and an AI-powered analytics platform, SCA can optimize energy use by automatically switching between on-site generation, battery power or grid power. The digitally connected energy storage network includes a 772-kW PV solar system and a 1,561-kW/3,122-kWh Tesla battery storage system.

The system will enable the heat treater to achieve a variety of goals, including energy-expense reductions through reduced peak demand. SCA expects full ROI on the system within 30-36 months.

“We’re very pleased to have this new and innovative system fully operational and producing valuable power for use in daily production,” said SCA President Derek Dennis. “SCA has been working closely with our energy partners and Southern California Edison to develop, design and install a system that best meets the energy needs of our rapidly growing heat-treat facility. From day one of operation, the system began saving energy costs while applying an environmentally friendly technology.”