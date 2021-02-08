3D Systems announced a planned expansion of its Rock Hill, S.C., facility. The company will add 100,000 square feet to the existing campus in an effort to consolidate its materials manufacturing, quality and logistics operations with new and expanded materials-development laboratories to improve operational efficiencies, accelerate solution development and reduce time to market. In addition, 3D Systems will expand its customer collaboration and training facilities, as well as its advanced-manufacturing capabilities for both metal and polymer components. These capabilities are critical to accelerating the move from proof-of-concept for new customer applications to full-scale workflow definition and initial industrial production.

Expanding the company’s South Carolina headquarters will facilitate executive leadership, R&D, application development, manufacturing, finance, marketing and information technology to operate from this location. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in early 2022. According to 3D Systems, the investment will bring new jobs to the area over the next five years.

The company’s 3D-printing solutions enable the design and manufacture of parts for applications including medical implants, orthodontic aligners, space exploration, satellites, NASCAR, Formula 1 and appliances.